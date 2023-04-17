Seniors will be tutoring seniors on April 25, as Natrona County High School students plan to guide older residents on using their cell phones and other mobile devices.

Senior Tech High is a collaboration between SkillsUSA, AARP Wyoming and the Casper Senior Center — where the event will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The one-on-one tutoring is free and comes with lunch, AARP Wyoming said in a statement. There is no requirement to be a member or over the age of 50 in order to take part in the event.

At each event, a group of local high school students helps citizens with questions such as finding old emails, sending photos to loved ones and adding apps to smartphones, the statement said.

It helps address issues with social isolation by helping older people better engage in an online-centric world.

“According to studies, social isolation has the same health impact as smoking 15 cigarettes per day,” AARP Wyoming said in the statement.

AARP Wyoming has been sponsoring Senior High Tech events since 2018, with the first series happening thanks to a collaboration between the Goshen County Community Group, the Goshen County Senior Friendship Center as well as students from Lingle-Fort Laramie High School and Future Business Leaders of America groups.

Senior centers or service organizations interested in holding a Senior High Tech in their community can contact Avery Yak at ayack@aarp.org. Registration for the Natrona County program is encouraged and can be done online.