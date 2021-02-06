Oldest ski area in Montana sold

“I’m fortunate to have the crew I have,” said Schmidt, who is also president of the 14-member Montana Ski Areas Association.

History

Showdown Montana began as Kings Hill ski area in 1936 — the first to open in Montana — but little information exists about its early formation near the mining community of Neihart. Back then, like most ski areas being formed, skiing was a social activity organized by a club. For Kings Hill the club was located in Great Falls.

“It was just a small group, hiking up the mountain,” Willett said, adding they had to be a tough bunch to maneuver the heavy, long wooden skis in leather boots.

The hill began to slowly grow in 1939 when the Great Falls ski club discussed building a warming hut and hiring a professional instructor. The half-mile rope tow that operated back then cost 50 cents to ride for ski club members, $1 for all others. A department store ad from the era boasted about 1,000- and 2,000-foot rope tows to the top of 8,200-foot high Porphyry Peak “for the greatest thrill of your life. Ski for fun, for health, and for sport.”

“The war came and slowed things down a bit,” Willett noted of World War II. “After ’45-’46 it picked up again.”