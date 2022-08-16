On primary day, calm and chaos in Jackson

JACKSON -- Outside of a few TV cameras, it was hard to tell here, in Wyoming's richest and most liberal enclave, that it was primary day.

Rep. Liz Cheney, a Wilson local and the face of the anti-Donald Trump movement, was being challenged by Trump-endorsed Harriet Hageman in Tuesday's primary. That led to one of the nation's most closely watched races, with over a billion dollars poured into it.

Following Cheney's vote to impeach Trump, her relentless criticism of his election lies and her service as vice chairwoman on the Jan. 6 investigative committee, Wyoming's House race became one of the most important in the nation.

On Tuesday, downtown Jackson was busy, but not the busiest it's been for an August day in a tourist hotspot, said Justin Walters, a visitor services agent at the Jackson Hole Chamber of Commerce.

"I'm surprised there aren't more political people," Walters said, sitting at the Town Square. "It's pretty mellow. Everything is kind of normal."

Many people wandering the downtown didn't know that the Cowboy State was hosting a congressional race that many framed as a referendum on democracy and a litmus test on the strength of Trump's grip on the Republican Party.

But the closer you got to a polling place, the more evident that reality became.

At the Old Wilson Schoolhouse, TV cameras, photographers and reporters lined the street and the entrance to the polling location. When a Chevy Suburban pulled up packed with people and a bleach blonde driver who looked loosely like Cheney, reporters scrambled together at the entrance.

"It'd always be busy, but not like this with the TV cameras," said Scott Horn, who has lived in the house next to the polling location for eight years. "This is more like the general [election]."

While much of downtown Jackson appeared blissfully unaware of the political chaos of the moment, others felt a heightened sense of anxiousness.

"It's a whole different feel than in the past," said Paul Vogelheim, a former county commissioner and Republican statehouse candidate who's an outspoken Cheney supporter. "When I talk to Liz supporters they say, 'Maybe a miracle will happen.'"

Despite strong support in Teton County, Cheney began Tuesday trailing Hageman by a wide margin, according to multiple polls.

Dozens of Jackson voters interviewed by the Star-Tribune said they were excited to vote for Cheney. Many changed their party affiliation to Republican solely to do that. Teton County has been home to the Cheneys for decades, and it is the bluest county in the state.

"I'm not usually a primary voter," said Jordan Wilsted, who changed his party from Democrat to Republican to vote for Cheney. "It's a wild time right now."

Ann Stewart, 60, first voted when she was 18. Until Tuesday, she's always been a registered Democrat.

"I was very nervous voting for [Cheney]," said Stewart, who's lived in Jackson since 1989. "I like integrity. I like rationality. I like truth. I think you've got to start there."

Once voters register as Republican, they can vote for candidates in all Republican primaries. This time around, that includes governor, secretary of state, county commission and more. But outside of Cheney, Stewart said she did not vote for many other Republicans and instead wrote in "some local people."

With so many Democrats registering as Republicans, there is a theory this election that more moderate and traditional Republicans will win out. But just because a Democrat crosses over to vote for Cheney, doesn't mean they have to vote in other races. The Democratic exodus also means a stark drop in Democratic primary voters.

"I'm worried about the Democratic primaries," said Rep. Mike Yin, D-Jackson, who said he's heard that less than 100 people before Tuesday had voted in a highly contested Democratic primary for statehouse.

In a sea of excited Cheney voters arriving at the polls Tuesday, Hort Spitzer pulled up to the Old Wilson Schoolhouse in a red "HARRIET" hat. He made 100 of those himself and gave 99 of them to Hageman.

Spitzer, who has lived in Wilson for 35 years and knows some of the Cheneys, voted for the congresswoman in 2020, but said "times have changed. She doesn't represent Wyoming anymore."

"Harriet rides for the brand," said Spitzer, a retired rancher. "When you don't ride for the brand anymore, you take your saddle and your dog and walk into the sunset."

Outside of Teton County, there are likely more Hageman voters just like Spitzer.

The national political world had its eyes on Wyoming on Tuesday, and the outcome of the election will inevitably reverberate for years. But life here will go on, Yin said.

"I think the sun will rise tomorrow, and we will figure out a way to move past this no matter the outcomes of the elections."