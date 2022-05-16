One cub hazed after Grizzly 399 and her brood split

Grizzly 399 and her four cubs have officially separated, spreading out into different areas of Grand Teton National Park and the unincorporated areas of Teton County on Thursday and Friday.

One cub, one of two that was collared last year, was hazed with vehicles and cracker shells Friday morning after spending the evening in the Solitude subdivision with a collar-free sibling.

Wyoming Game and Fish Department Large Carnivore Supervisor Dan Thompson said the bear had not gotten into a conflict or accessed human-related foods.

Rather, it was hazed to keep it out of a residential area and let the 2-year-old subadult know “it’s not an area we want [it] to habituate to,” Thompson told the Jackson Hole Daily.

The Friday morning operation came after 399’s cubs were emancipated over the previous 48 hours, an action that wildlife managers have widely expected since the five bears emerged from their den on Easter weekend.

Grizzly cubs usually separate from their mothers about two years after being born. Grizzly 399 first emerged from the den with her four cubs in 2020.

“This is fully what we were anticipating,” Grand Teton National Park’s bear management specialist Justin Schwabedissen said. “As the family group separates and these cubs go off on their own, we’re certainly concerned that some of these cubs may move south outside of the park and head onto private lands.”

The grizzly family’s official split seems to have been spurred by a large male grizzly that has shown up to court 399.

At some point in the last 48 hours, one of 399’s two collared cubs separated from its mother and three siblings. The other three littermates also left 399 at one point, Schwabedissen said.

But those three cubs returned sometime Thursday night, only to be chased away by the male bear.

