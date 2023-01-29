One dead in pileups involving 44 vehicles on Interstate 80

One person died and multiple people were injured in collisions involving 44 vehicles on Saturday along Interstate 80 in southern Wyoming.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol reported two separate areas of crashes, which occurred as a winter storm pounded the state with snow and wind. Photos and video from the scene show massive pileups of semi-trucks and cars.

Behind the crashed vehicles, a line of waiting semi-trucks snaked down the highway, which was shut down in both directions due to the pileups. People who were not injured were taken to the Albany County Fairgrounds in Laramie, the Wyoming Highway Patrol reported.

It's not clear when the interstate will reopen. In a statement late Saturday night, the patrol said I-80 would be closed for an "extended period" so that crews could clear debris and vehicles from the highway. A photo shared with the statement showed multiple vehicles waiting on the closed interstate.

The highway patrol reported on Saturday afternoon that troopers were contending with a "large crash scene" at mile marker 266, which is between Rawlins and Laramie.

"Today is an all hands on deck situation," a Facebook post from the Albany County Sheriff's Office stated. "First responders from all agencies have been working diligently and tirelessly during this blast from mother nature. It is not safe out there folks and it's probably best to stay indoors. Please send positive thoughts to all the first responders out there in the cold as this storm is supposed to progress throughout the weekend."

The storm caused travel problems around the state. It also shut down all major highways linking Casper to the rest of Wyoming.

More snow was expected to fall on Sunday before an arctic blast drops temperatures well below zero in many parts of the state on Monday and Tuesday.

