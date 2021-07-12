One dies in Fort Washakie fire

RIVERTON (WNE) — After the flames were extinguished, one person was found dead in the remains of a structure fire on Tigee Circle in Fort Washakie.

The fire, which engulfed part of an apartment complex Monday evening, is under investigation by the Wyoming Fire Marshall’s Office.

“I have not received any type of preliminary cause,” Fremont County Fire Protection deputy chief Dan Oakley said Wednesday.

The fire is believed to have started in the kitchen of the burned residence.

Emergency personnel were called at 7:34 p.m. Monday, July 5. The Wind River Police Department arrived first, Oakley said.

“One of the Wind River Police Department officers did deploy his fire extinguisher into the area that appeared to have the most fire, which slowed fire progression down until the fire department could get there and extinguish the fire completely.”

Oakley said he didn’t know how many occupants had been within the apartment when the fire started, but he said Frontier Ambulance medical personnel helped a few individuals at the scene of the fire.