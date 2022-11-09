 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

One killed when SUV, semi-truck collide in Grand Teton National Park

  • Updated
  • 0

One person died in Grand Teton National Park on Tuesday morning when an SUV and a semi-truck collided, the park reported Wednesday.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Pamela Paltridge, an Australian who was traveling in the SUV, died after being taken to St. John's Medical Center in Jackson. A second person in the SUV was also taken to the hospital, where they were treated and released.

The semi-truck driver received treatment at the scene.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol is investigating the crash, which occurred on U.S. Highway 89 near Teton Point Turnout. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
4
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Man has 'brush with death' after metal beam smashed into windshield on highway

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News