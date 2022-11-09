One killed when SUV, semi-truck collide in Grand Teton National Park

One person died in Grand Teton National Park on Tuesday morning when an SUV and a semi-truck collided, the park reported Wednesday.
Pamela Paltridge, an Australian who was traveling in the SUV, died after being taken to St. John's Medical Center in Jackson. A second person in the SUV was also taken to the hospital, where they were treated and released.
The semi-truck driver received treatment at the scene.
The Wyoming Highway Patrol is investigating the crash, which occurred on U.S. Highway 89 near Teton Point Turnout.