A Florida man died on Saturday in a snowmobile crash in the Snowy Range.

Authorities learned of the crash just after 1:30 p.m. Multiple agencies responded to the scene of the crash, roughly six miles west of Centennial, the Albany County Sheriff's Office reported.

The man died at the scene. The sheriff's office did not release further details about the crash, citing an active investigation.

On Monday, a 57-year-old Sheridan County resident was rescued in the Bighorn Mountains after he had gotten stuck overnight two miles from safety, Sheridan Media reported. The man suffered frostbite on his hands and feat and was hypodermic. He was taken to a local hospital.