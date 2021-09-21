One man found dead in Yellowstone, search ongoing for his half-brother

Shoshone Lake is Yellowstone's second largest. It has an average year-round temperature of 48 degrees, and survival time in the water is estimated to be 20 to 30 minutes, according to the park service. Waves of three to four feet are common on the lake, according to the park's boating regulations. On most days, winds on Shoshone Lake come from the southwest and cause the eastern shore to be pummeled by waves of two or three feet, making paddling dangerous.