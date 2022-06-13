One person dies in house fire in southwestern Wyoming

One person died Sunday night when a house ignited in Evanston.

Crews responded to the blaze at 11:17 p.m. Sunday and found a home on Eighth Street near Davis Middle School burning, according to a Facebook post from Uinta County Fire and Ambulance.

Authorities received a report that someone had been standing outside the home. However, when Evanston fire crews were able to subdue the flames and get inside, they found one dead person inside.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, as is the person's identity, according to the post.

