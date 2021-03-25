Online sports wagering legalization effort gains traction in Wyoming Senate

The controversial bill passed by a razor-thin margin in the House on March 10 after a reconsideration vote, following intense debate on the floor the day before.

“This particular fun activity has the potential of destroying a lot of lives,” Rep. Evan Simpson, R-Afton, who opposed the bill, said on the floor on March 9. “Addictions are real, and they will happen, if we pass this bill. Betting on sporting events is not an activity that does not have consequences.”

Before the House voted on the bill, Rep. Andi Clifford, D-Riverton, urged the body to oppose it. The Eastern Shoshone tribe was not “brought to the table” for input on the bill, she said.

“I think we do a disrespect when we didn’t bring them to the table, didn’t bring them into the discussions, because this affects them as well,” she said.

A pair of amendments on the bill’s first reading in the Senate changed its effective date from July 1 to Sept. 1. Sen. Affie Ellis, R-Cheyenne, suggested Thursday that further amendments are needed to clarify some procedural details for potential online wagering violations.