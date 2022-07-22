Only clinic in Wyoming to offer abortions pauses scheduling procedure

The only clinic in Wyoming that offers abortions, the Women’s Health Center and Family Care Clinic in Jackson, has paused scheduling patients for the procedure.

The abortion trigger ban, sponsored by Rep. Rachel Rodriguez-Williams, R-Cody, and passed during this year’s legislative session, was triggered by the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision late last month to reverse Roe v. Wade, the landmark case that has protected abortion access for nearly 50 years. Wyoming’s Attorney General Bridget Hill had 30 days to review the decision, after which it was passed along to Gordon for certification.

Hill notified the governor in a report on Thursday that she had reviewed the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision and determined that it authorized Wyoming’s abortion ban.

“It’s so crazy that a health care service like this is in flux,” Giovannina Anthony, one of the doctors that has provided abortions at the Jackson clinic for 17 years, said Friday morning.

“We’re all just trying to scramble and figure out what to do.”

There will likely be legal action against the trigger ban once it’s certified.

Wellspring Health Access Founder Julie Burkhart, who planned to open an abortion clinic in Casper this summer, said in a press conference the day of Roe’s reversal that she would consider pursuing a lawsuit. Anthony also said she plans to join one.

It’s possible that enforcement of the abortion ban will be temporarily blocked for the duration of a lawsuit, in which case providers could continue giving abortions legally. Anthony said the clinic isn’t scheduling any more abortion appointments until the situation is clearer.

She said the clinic hasn’t yet prepared a response to patients in terms of where else they can go to get abortion services. The clinic will likely work more closely with Chelsea’s Fund, a nonprofit that provides financial assistance for people seeking abortions, she added.

For now, Utah, Montana and Colorado are the main out-of-state options for Wyomingites who want an abortion.

But not all those options are on stable ground.

Utah enacted an abortion ban the same day as the Roe reversal. But the Planned Parenthood Association of Utah brought forward a lawsuit against the ban, temporarily blocking its enforcement and allowing the service to continue legally. Planned Parenthood of Montana has stopped providing medication abortions for patients coming from states with current abortion bans, and legislators in the state are likely to pursue restrictions around the procedure.

Other neighboring states don’t have many abortions services, or have already banned the procedure. Abortion is illegal in South Dakota. Idaho has an abortion trigger ban that hasn’t taken effect. Planned Parenthood Great Northwest is pursuing lawsuits against the trigger law in that state. But the state doesn’t have many services anyway; many of the abortion patients at the Jackson clinic are from eastern Idaho. Nebraska doesn't have many services either.

Since Roe’s reversal, Anthony said the clinic has been getting more calls from patients requesting IUDs and permanent sterilization, even from very young women.

Anthony said she usually discourages young women from getting permanent sterilization. But under the circumstances, she said she’s been more willing to provide such procedures.

After Roe's fall, abortion opponents look to end rape and incest exemptions Wyoming's trigger law won't end the debate on abortion here. Already, abortion opponents are taking aim at the exemptions that are left.

Anthony still plans to provide miscarriage management; the clinic will continue to stock the abortion medications mifepristone and misoprostol for that purpose, she said.

Some providers in other states like Texas have stopped providing miscarriage management out of fear of prosecution.

“I’d like to think in Wyoming that we’re a little more rational and a little more sensible,” Anthony said. “But I’m rapidly feeling like that might not be the case.”

“I think a lot of [anti-abortion] people don’t see the fallout of this.”