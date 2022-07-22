Only clinic in Wyoming to offer abortions stops scheduling procedure

The only clinic in Wyoming that offers abortions, the Women’s Health Center and Family Care Clinic in Jackson, has stopped scheduling patients for the procedure.
Giovannina Anthony, one of the doctors that provides the service there, said the clinic isn’t canceling abortion appointments that are already scheduled until Gov. Mark Gordon certifies Wyoming’s abortion trigger ban. Gordon is expected to do so in the coming days.
The abortion trigger ban, sponsored by Rep. Rachel Rodriguez-Williams, R-Cody, and passed during this year’s legislative session, was triggered by the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision late last month to reverse Roe v. Wade, the landmark case that has protected abortion access for nearly 50 years. Wyoming’s Attorney General Bridget Hill had 30 days to review the decision, after which it was passed along to Gordon for certification.
“It’s so crazy that a health care service like this is in flux,” Anthony said Friday morning.
“We’re all just trying to scramble and figure out what to do.”
There will likely be legal action against the trigger ban once it’s certified. Wellspring Health Access Founder Julie Burkhart, who planned to open an abortion clinic in Casper this summer, said in a press conference the day of Roe’s reversal that she would consider pursuing a lawsuit. Anthony also said she plans to join one.
It’s possible that enforcement of the abortion ban will be temporarily blocked for the duration of a lawsuit, in which case providers could continue giving abortions legally. Anthony said the clinic isn’t scheduling any more abortion appointments until the situation is clearer.
She said the clinic hasn’t yet prepared a response to patients in terms of where else they can go to get abortion services. The clinic will likely work more closely with Chelsea’s Fund, a nonprofit that provides financial assistance for people seeking abortions, she added.
For now, Utah, Montana and Colorado are the main out-of-state options for Wyomingites who want an abortion.
Utah enacted an abortion ban the same day as the Roe reversal. But the Planned Parenthood Association of Utah brought forward a lawsuit against the ban, temporarily blocking its enforcement and allowing the service to continue legally. Planned Parenthood of Montana has stopped providing medication abortions for patients coming from states with current abortion bans, and legislators in the state are likely to pursue restrictions around the procedure.
Other neighboring states don’t have many abortions services, or have already banned the procedure. Abortion is illegal in South Dakota. Idaho has an abortion trigger ban that hasn’t taken effect. Planned Parenthood Great Northwest is pursuing lawsuits against the trigger law in that state. But the state doesn’t have many services anyway; many of the abortion patients at the Jackson clinic are from eastern Idaho. Nebraska doesn't have many services either.
Since Roe’s reversal, Anthony said the clinic has been getting more calls from patients requesting IUDs and permanent sterilization, even from very young women.
Anthony said she usually discourages young women from getting permanent sterilization. But under the circumstances, she said she’s been more willing to provide such procedures.
An ultrasound machine sits in the room where Dr.Noyes and Dr.Anthony commonly practice abortion services for patients that enter the Women's Health Center and Family Care Clinic of Jackson looking for that on Monday, June 27, 2022, in Jackson Hole. Abortion is just one of the many services they provide to women and families in the area.