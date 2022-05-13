Outbreak prompts extended closure of wild horse facility

Federal officials on Wednesday suspended wild horse adoptions in Wheatland until further notice, as a contagious bacterial infection continues to spread through the facility.
The outbreak of strangles, a disease that causes horses’ lymph nodes to swell and form abscesses, had as of May 6 killed eleven horses that were removed from Wyoming rangelands by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) and being held in Wheatland.
“We look forward to holding adoptions again in Wheatland,” Kevin Christensen, high plains district manager for the BLM, said in a statement. “However, our priority is the health of the animals at the facility. Adoption events will remain paused until the horses are fully recovered and we are confident that animals can be shipped without risk of transmission.”
The agency previously canceled adoption events in March, April and early May as it worked to limit the spread of the disease. By then, roughly half of the horses at the facility had shown symptoms.
Wild horse advocacy groups opposed to rangeland gathers have pointed to Wheatland's strangles outbreak and the simultaneous outbreak of deadlier equine influenza at a Colorado facility as examples of management practices in need of reform.
Gallery: Wild Horse Roundup
Wild Horse Removal
A horse that slipped away from a roundup attempt trots across a county road Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2014 in Sweetwater County.
Alan Rogers, Star-Tribune
Wild Horse Removal
Wild horses are transported to a temporary holding facility Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2014 in Sweetwater County. The Bureau of Land Management is removing more than 800 horses from the checkerboard lands in southwest Wyoming, a largely-unfenced mosaic of public and private grazing parcels. The removal stems from a 2013 federal court ruling in favor of the Rock Springs Grazing Association, which sued to preserve members' private land for livestock grazing. The horses will enter the BLM's wild horse and burro adoption program. (Alan Rogers, Star-Tribune)
Alan Rogers
Wild Horse Removal
Roundup contractor Troy Cattoor separates wild horses for transport to a temporary holding facility Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2014 in Sweetwater County. The Bureau of Land Management removed more than 1,200 horses from the checkerboard lands in southwest Wyoming, a largely-unfenced mosaic of public and private grazing parcels. The removal stems from a 2013 federal court ruling in favor of the Rock Springs Grazing Association, which sued to preserve members' private land for livestock grazing.
Alan Rogers | Star-Tribune
Wild Horse Removal
A helicopter hazes wild horses toward a trap during a roundup Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2014 in Sweetwater County. The Bureau of Land Management is removing more than 800 horses from the checkerboard lands in southwest Wyoming, a largely-unfenced mosaic of public and private grazing parcels. The removal stems from a 2013 federal court ruling in favor of the Rock Springs Grazing Association, which sued to preserve members' private land for livestock grazing. The horses will enter the BLM's wild horse and burro adoption program. (Alan Rogers, Star-Tribune)
Alan Rogers
Wild Horse Removal
A helicopter pilot tries to turn a group of wild horses back toward the trap during a roundup Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2014 in Sweetwater County. The Bureau of Land Management removed about 1,200 horses from the checkerboard lands in southwest Wyoming, a largely-unfenced mosaic of public and private grazing parcels. The removal stems from a 2013 federal court ruling in favor of the Rock Springs Grazing Association, which sued to preserve members' private land for livestock grazing.
Alan Rogers | Star-Tribune
Wild Horse Removal
A helicopter hovers near the trap during a wild horse roundup Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2014 in Sweetwater County. The Bureau of Land Management is removing more than 800 horses from the checkerboard lands in southwest Wyoming, a largely-unfenced mosaic of public and private grazing parcels. The removal stems from a 2013 federal court ruling in favor of the Rock Springs Grazing Association, which sued to preserve members' private land for livestock grazing. The horses will enter the BLM's wild horse and burro adoption program. (Alan Rogers, Star-Tribune)
Alan Rogers
Wild Horse Removal
A young wild horse that escaped a roundup trots across the prairie in September 2014 in Sweetwater County.
Alan Rogers, Star-Tribune
Wild Horse Removal
Roundup contractors set up the trap during a wild horse roundup Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2014 in Sweetwater County. The Bureau of Land Management is removing more than 800 horses from the checkerboard lands in southwest Wyoming, a largely-unfenced mosaic of public and private grazing parcels. The removal stems from a 2013 federal court ruling in favor of the Rock Springs Grazing Association, which sued to preserve members' private land for livestock grazing. The horses will enter the BLM's wild horse and burro adoption program. (Alan Rogers, Star-Tribune)
Alan Rogers
Wild Horse Removal
A wild horse looks out the trap during a roundup Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2014 in Sweetwater County. The Bureau of Land Management is removing more than 800 horses from the checkerboard lands in southwest Wyoming, a largely-unfenced mosaic of public and private grazing parcels. The removal stems from a 2013 federal court ruling in favor of the Rock Springs Grazing Association, which sued to preserve members' private land for livestock grazing. The horses will enter the BLM's wild horse and burro adoption program. (Alan Rogers, Star-Tribune)
Alan Rogers
Wild Horse Removal
Helicopters from the Cattoor Livestock Roundup Company are fueled Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2014 in Sweetwater County. The Bureau of Land Management is removing more than 800 horses from the checkerboard lands in southwest Wyoming, a largely-unfenced mosaic of public and private grazing parcels. The removal stems from a 2013 federal court ruling in favor of the Rock Springs Grazing Association, which sued to preserve members' private land for livestock grazing. The horses will enter the BLM's wild horse and burro adoption program. (Alan Rogers, Star-Tribune)
Alan Rogers
Wild Horse Removal
A pair of wild horses that escaped a helicopter roundup gallop across the prairie Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2014 in Sweetwater County. The Bureau of Land Management is removing more than 800 horses from the checkerboard lands in southwest Wyoming, a largely-unfenced mosaic of public and private grazing parcels. The removal stems from a 2013 federal court ruling in favor of the Rock Springs Grazing Association, which sued to preserve members' private land for livestock grazing. The horses will enter the BLM's wild horse and burro adoption program. (Alan Rogers, Star-Tribune)
Alan Rogers
Wild Horse Removal
Roundup contractor Troy Cattoor loads wild horses onto a trailer for transport to a temporary holding facility in September 2014 in Sweetwater County.
Alan Rogers, Star-Tribune
Wild Horse Removal
Roundup contractors build the trap during a wild horse roundup Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2014 in Sweetwater County. The Bureau of Land Management is removing more than 800 horses from the checkerboard lands in southwest Wyoming, a largely-unfenced mosaic of public and private grazing parcels. The removal stems from a 2013 federal court ruling in favor of the Rock Springs Grazing Association, which sued to preserve members' private land for livestock grazing. The horses will enter the BLM's wild horse and burro adoption program. (Alan Rogers, Star-Tribune)
Alan Rogers
Wild Horse Removal
Helicopters from the Cattoor Livestock Roundup Company are fueled Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2014 in Sweetwater County. The Bureau of Land Management is removing more than 800 horses from the checkerboard lands in southwest Wyoming, a largely-unfenced mosaic of public and private grazing parcels. The removal stems from a 2013 federal court ruling in favor of the Rock Springs Grazing Association, which sued to preserve members' private land for livestock grazing. The horses will enter the BLM's wild horse and burro adoption program. (Alan Rogers, Star-Tribune)
Alan Rogers
Wild Horse Removal
Roundup contractor Dave Cattoor unloads a saddle horse before a wild horse roundup Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2014 in Sweetwater County. The Bureau of Land Management is removing more than 800 horses from the checkerboard lands in southwest Wyoming, a largely-unfenced mosaic of public and private grazing parcels. The removal stems from a 2013 federal court ruling in favor of the Rock Springs Grazing Association, which sued to preserve members' private land for livestock grazing. The horses will enter the BLM's wild horse and burro adoption program. (Alan Rogers, Star-Tribune)
Alan Rogers
Wild Horse Removal
Wild horses trot along the prairie in September 2014 in Sweetwater County.
Alan Rogers photos, Star-Tribune
Wild Horse Removal
A herd of wild horses come over a ridge ahead of a helicopter Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2014 in Sweetwater County. The Bureau of Land Management is removing more than 800 horses from the checkerboard lands in southwest Wyoming, a largely-unfenced mosaic of public and private grazing parcels. The removal stems from a 2013 federal court ruling in favor of the Rock Springs Grazing Association, which sued to preserve members' private land for livestock grazing. The horses will enter the BLM's wild horse and burro adoption program. (Alan Rogers, Star-Tribune)
Alan Rogers
Wild Horse Removal
A wild horse looks out the trap during a roundup Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2014 in Sweetwater County. The Bureau of Land Management removed more than 1,200 horses from the checkerboard lands in southwest Wyoming, a largely-unfenced mosaic of public and private grazing parcels. The removal stems from a 2013 federal court ruling in favor of the Rock Springs Grazing Association, which sued to preserve members' private land for livestock grazing.
Alan Rogers | Star-Tribune
Wild Horse Removal
A wild horse looks out the trap during a roundup Sept. 24, 2014 in Sweetwater County. The Bureau of Land Management removed more than 1,200 wild horses from the checkerboard lands of southwest Wyoming, hundreds more than expected. The roundup was conducted to comply with a 2013 federal court ruling in favor of the Rock Springs Grazing Association, which sued to preserve members' private land for livestock grazing.
Alan Rogers | Star-Tribune
Wild Horses
A young wild horse that escaped a roundup trots across the prairie in Sweetwater County in September.
Alan Rogers | Star-Tribune
Wild Horse Removal
A young wild horse trots across the prairie last year in Sweetwater County.
Alan Rogers, Star-Tribune
Wild Horses
A young wild horse that slipped away from a BLM roundup trots across the prairie in Sweetwater County in September 2014.
Alan Rogers, Star-Tribune
Data Trespass
A horse that slipped away from a roundup attempt trots across a county road Sept. 24, 2014, in the checkerboard lands of Sweetwater County, a largely unfenced mosaic of public and private grazing parcels.
Alan Rogers, Star-Tribune
US agency's Nevada boss urges roundup of 4,000 mustangs
A young wild horse that slipped away from a BLM roundup trots across the prairie in Sweetwater County in September 2014. Nevada’s BLM director wants to round up 4,000 wild horses in Elko County in an attempt to protect deterioration of the state’s drought-stricken rangeland.
Alan Rogers, Star-Tribune
