Outbreak prompts extended closure of wild horse facility

Federal officials on Wednesday suspended wild horse adoptions in Wheatland until further notice, as a contagious bacterial infection continues to spread through the facility.

The outbreak of strangles, a disease that causes horses’ lymph nodes to swell and form abscesses, had as of May 6 killed eleven horses that were removed from Wyoming rangelands by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) and being held in Wheatland.

“We look forward to holding adoptions again in Wheatland,” Kevin Christensen, high plains district manager for the BLM, said in a statement. “However, our priority is the health of the animals at the facility. Adoption events will remain paused until the horses are fully recovered and we are confident that animals can be shipped without risk of transmission.”

The agency previously canceled adoption events in March, April and early May as it worked to limit the spread of the disease. By then, roughly half of the horses at the facility had shown symptoms.

Wild horse advocacy groups opposed to rangeland gathers have pointed to Wheatland's strangles outbreak and the simultaneous outbreak of deadlier equine influenza at a Colorado facility as examples of management practices in need of reform.

