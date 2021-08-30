Oversight panel debates effect of sage grouse hunting

Despite the value of that information, wing barrels have shortcomings. “You can only put up a wing barrel in so many places,” Dinkins said. Submission of wings remains incomplete for a variety of reasons.

A permit system could correct some of those deficiencies. By including envelopes with permits, for example, hunters could mail wings of harvested birds to Game and Fish resulting in more accurate data.

Implementing a more rigorous method of collecting wings comes with obvious costs, Dinkins said. “It’s way easier for Oregon, California, Utah [where] they’re not shooting as many birds,” he said.

Managers also could use a permit system to minimize the kind of excessive take that’s possible under today’s bag/possession-limit regulations. For example, in a seven-day season with a limit of two birds a day and four in possession, a single hunter could take more than a dozen birds.

“If you ate sage grouse all week, you could eat 14,” and still honor the letter of the law, Dinkins said.

Permits also could be used to limit the number of hunters in a specific area. The ability to better control hunter numbers and distribution could be advantageous to Wyoming as it faces more pressure from non-resident hunters when other states limit opportunities, Dinkins said.