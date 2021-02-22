Pair of snowmobilers rescued after two nights in the Wyoming mountains

"At one time, over 50 volunteers on snowmobiles were mobilized in the search area," the sheriff's office stated.

Using information from one of the men's last call, rescuers on Friday afternoon learned it was made in an area southwest of Fantan Lake. Rescuers began searching that area and found an abandoned snowmobile that belonged to the men. Tracks showed the men headed south on a second snowmobile, but given the terrain, weather and approaching nightfall, the search was halted for the evening.

On Saturday morning, the rescuers used a helicopter to survey the area. They picked up a new trail of snowmobile tracks and followed it down a steep draw, the sheriff's office said. The helicopter eventually had to leave to refuel, but ground teams heard the man shouting for help in an area of spruce trees.

Deal told his rescuers that he and Ostwald had gotten into a very steep area of heavy snow, and when they tried to ascend, one of of their snowmobiles rolled. They could not get it upright due to the conditions, so they abandoned it and tried to reach the mountain's bottom, the press release states.