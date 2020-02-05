Panel abandons griz depredation comp model, awards ranch $339K

Instead, sides mainly disagreed about dead cattle and the “loss multiplier” Game and Fish uses to pay for missing stock presumed killed by big- and trophy-game carnivores. Game and Fish can pay up to 3.5 times the value of every head of stock confirmed killed by those predators, depending on the predator and landscape setting.

The multiplier accounts for stock missing and presumed to also be victims. In an effort not to over compensate, Game and Fish investigators also consider a rancher’s stock loss at the end of the season, based solely on his or her records.

Longwell’s claim proposed a new multiplier: 20 calves for every confirmed calf lost to grizzly bears. He said he needed to apply that multiplier to make up for the havoc and significant economic loss the wildlife cost his operations.

Those costs include everything from fuel, time, loss of stock weight, reductions in pregnancies, nurturing of orphaned calves and lambs, among other things, Longwell told the panel. The losses occurred on private property and Forest Service land.

“All these other costs — putting a multiplier on the calf is the only way I can [recoup] that,” Longwell said. “This is the only avenue I have to get my money back.”