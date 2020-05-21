Paper, new or DIY: Bagging groceries in the COVID-19 era

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

JACKSON — Grocery shoppers in Jackson can still use their own bags. They just have to bag their own groceries if they do.

Otherwise, shoppers can choose paper bags, for a fee, and grocers will do the work for them.

Until recently, Jackson Whole Grocer had required shoppers to bag their own purchases no matter which sacks they used. But the store recently relaxed that policy, in close consultation with the Teton County Health Department, said Lacey Davidson, the store’s director of marketing.

Store clerks “were very excited this week when they could start bagging again,” she said. “They just want to help everyone.”

Jackson Whole Grocer also has a stack of cardboard boxes at the front of the store that customers are welcome to have for free. Store clerks can bag groceries for customers who choose the free boxes.

Smith’s Food and Drug and Albertsons also require customers to bag their own groceries if they bring their own reusable bags. But the stores will do the bagging for people who purchase paper or new reusable bags.

Early on in the global pandemic, some called for an outright ban on reusable bags. But the community has instead settled on a bag-your-own approach.