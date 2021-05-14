Parents to receive child tax credits; returns must be filed by Monday

For parents needing financial relief in the wake of the pandemic, there's some money coming down the pipeline soon.

As part of the federal American Rescue Plan, parents can get up to half of the annual child tax credit in advance, even if they don't owe money to the IRS this year.

In a typical year, parents can get up to $2,000 a year per child in tax credits. This year, in the wake of the pandemic, that's been raised to $3,000 per child or $3,600 if the child is under six.

But only if your taxes are filed on time. For those who haven't filed their 2020 income taxes by Monday, the federal deadline, your 2019 tax filing will be used to determine your eligibility. But the idea is to help people affected by the pandemic, so it helps to have the most recent filings in for the IRS to determine your eligibility.

And if you haven't filed in the last two years, or ever, you won't receive the payments, which are set to be distributed starting on July 1. In the past, child tax credits have only been available to those who owe money after filing their taxes, reducing the amount they need to pay to the IRS. But this new program is available to anyone who files their taxes.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}