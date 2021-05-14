Parents to receive child tax credits; returns must be filed by Monday

For parents needing financial relief in the wake of the pandemic, there's some money coming down the pipeline soon.
As part of the federal American Rescue Plan, parents can get up to half of the annual child tax credit in advance, even if they don't owe money to the IRS this year.
In a typical year, parents can get up to $2,000 a year per child in tax credits. This year, in the wake of the pandemic, that's been raised to $3,000 per child or $3,600 if the child is under six.
But only if your taxes are filed on time. For those who haven't filed their 2020 income taxes by Monday, the federal deadline, your 2019 tax filing will be used to determine your eligibility. But the idea is to help people affected by the pandemic, so it helps to have the most recent filings in for the IRS to determine your eligibility.
And if you haven't filed in the last two years, or ever, you won't receive the payments, which are set to be distributed starting on July 1. In the past, child tax credits have only been available to those who owe money after filing their taxes, reducing the amount they need to pay to the IRS. But this new program is available to anyone who files their taxes.
"The problem is, the families who need this the most are the ones who have never been eligible for the child tax credits before," said Chris Maher, a spokesperson for the bipartisan nonprofit Humanity Forward. "If you owe nothing to the government, you'll still get this money. A lot of lower-income families have never filed taxes before, if they've never earned enough to owe money to the government."
All parents in the United States who list their children as dependents in tax filings will be receiving the monthly payments. Parents will get $300 for each child under six years old, and $250 for each child age 6 through 17.
A recent survey from Data for Progress shows more than 50% of Americans don't know these payments are even available to them.
The credit will be paid to parents in monthly installments from July through December. The rest will come in a lump sum, or families can opt to receive it all as a lump sum when they file taxes for 2021.
There's no income requirement for the money, but the payment amounts go down for those making $75,000 a year, or $150,000 for married people filing jointly.
Maher said all you need to do to be eligible is file your taxes and list any dependents living in your household — including adopted, foster or stepchildren.