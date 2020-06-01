Park gateway towns brace for 20-50 percent pandemic tax drop

There’s a mix of behaviors, she said. At the visitor center, employees wear masks and tourists are generally respectful of social-distancing guidelines.

About half of those coming in wear face coverings, Hoebelheinrich said. But on the sidewalks, “I am not seeing masks.”

“I think people feel more safe outside,” she said. “I think outdoors has become the perceived safer zone.”

There’s a mixture of emotions on the Cody streets, said Greg Pendley, the group sales coordinator at the Cody Cattle Company Dinner and Show. Those range from “thank goodness [the park’s] open” to “I hope people don’t bring illness,” he said.

Prospective visitors he has talked to want to know how things are going. They ask “can you go into town, can you get food?” he said. There’s “a lot of fear left over.”

Visitors to Yellowstone should steel themselves, said Superintendent Sholly, who earlier stated that the Park Service would not police behavior.