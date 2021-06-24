Park pursues new tip in search for hiker

JACKSON (WNE) — A new tip on missing hiker Cian McLaughlin has triggered new searches around Bradley and Taggart lakes, Grand Teton National Park officials said Wednesday.

A Jackson resident who recently returned from an international trip came forward with the new information, park officials said in a news release. The reporting party described seeing McLaughlin in the late afternoon or early evening June 8 — the last day McLaughlin was seen — on the south side of the Bradley-Taggart moraine.

“The individual reported McLaughlin was headed south towards Taggart Lake and had a conversation with McLaughlin where he described where he worked, that he’s from Ireland, and currently living in Jackson,” the park news release said. “The reporting party continued hiking towards Bradley Lake and did not see McLaughlin again that evening.”

Based on that tip, the park initiated additional searches around Bradley and Taggart lakes. Park staff also searched the Phelps Lake area, which McLaughlin reportedly likes to visit. No evidence or clues of McLaughlin’s whereabouts were identified, the release said.

At its peak the search for valley resident and Dublin native McLaughlin was massive. Up to 70 park staff each day and several dog teams searched the park’s trails, canyons and woods for six days straight.

Since McLaughlin was reported missing — four days after he was last seen June 8 — the park’s investigation team spoke with more than 140 people with tips and information. More than 45 helicopter search missions were conducted, some using RECCO rescue technology and thermal imaging cameras.

