Park road closed due to feeding bears

JACKSON (WNE) — Berries are ripening and bears are gorging on the nutritious little fruit right now along narrow, winding Moose-Wilson Road, where a close encounter would be potentially dangerous.

And as a result, the northern stretch of the Grand Teton National Park road is closed until further notice. Specifically, all visitors are prohibited from traveling the portion of Moose-Wilson Road between the Murie Ranch junction and Death Canyon junction.

Grizzly 399 and her four cubs plus "several" additional black bears are using the area, Teton Park spokesman C.J. Adams said.

“The road is closed for human safety and the protection of the bears,” Teton Park officials announced in a press release. “Because of its narrow surface lined with dense vegetation, hillsides, and wetlands, the Moose-Wilson Road does not allow for a safe distance between people and bears.”

The Laurance S. Rockefeller Preserve can be accessed from the south, by coming through Teton Village. But the Death Canyon Road and parking area are currently off limits.

Park staff are monitoring the bears’ whereabouts and will reopen the road when they believe it is safe.