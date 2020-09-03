Parties playing significant role in COVID spread at University of Wyoming

While the residence halls are still far from full, students have returned to off-campus housing in recent weeks. In-person schooling had been set to start Monday for first-year students.

But all of that is again on hold due in significant part to parties, UW spokesman Chad Baldwin said Thursday. At least some of those gatherings have been held by Greek organizations on campus, he said. Part of this five-day pause will be spent investigating the role of these parties and whether any students should face disciplinary action for their participation.

“The pause is sort of intended to drill down on that,” Baldwin said. “Was that it or are there other sources now? Is there some other spread going on? We’ve done the best we can to quarantine those who’ve had close contact in those gatherings and who’s tested positive. The pause gives us the chance — ‘Alright, where is all this coming from?’”

Students in UW housing will be under a shelter-in-place order during the duration of the pause, with their movement restricted to their floor. All classes will be online — which, because in-person classes were set to start for freshmen on Monday, means a two-day delay — and nearly all employees will work from home.