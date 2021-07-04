Path of Honor, a Native American veterans memorial, is set to open Aug. 12

After 14 years of preparations, a Native American veterans memorial will open Aug. 12 on the Wind River Reservation.

The Path of Honor will be located at the Frank B. Wise Business Center in Fort Washakie. The Aug. 12 opening kicks off with a dedication ceremony beginning at 10:30 a.m. honoring all military service members living on the Wind River Reservation. The public is welcome to attend.

The memorial, the first of its kind dedicated to Indigenous veterans in Wyoming, features a collection of stones symbolizing military service during World War I, World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, and the Post Vietnam and Gulf War eras. The stones feature a winding red path, signifying the Native American symbol of courage and commitment to living a purposeful life.

"We originally thought we had about 700 veterans," said Jennifer Ford, who's helping publicize the event. "But when we did a call for names in 2019 and then in 2020, we found that there are well over 800 folks who have served in any of our armed forces that also live within the boundaries of the Wind River Reservation."

And Ford thinks that number will continue to grow, considering it is common to see a legacy of military veterans on the Wind River Reservation that dates back generations.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}