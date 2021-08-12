Path of Honor, Wyoming's first memorial dedicated to Native American veterans, opens at Fort Washakie

“The fact that a lot of the veterans here today mentioned (mental health awareness), it’s been very welcoming and promising,” Dresser said. “It shows that it’s something to talk about publicly, and there’s no shame in it. There’s no shame in admitting that you need help.”

PTSD is a difficult subject to talk about for Felicia Antelope, commander of American Legion Post 96 and a Northern Arapaho Tribal member who spoke at Thursday’s dedication.

After deploying to Iraq in 2004 — a mission she openly objected to with her sergeant — she was injured and left mentally and physically traumatized. Since then, she’s learned to live with PTSD and how to talk openly about her struggles.

However, serving in the military was always a dream for Antelope. Her father served, along with most of her uncles. In a way, she almost felt destined for service.

“My parents talked me out of it at 18, so I ended up going to college first,” Antelope said. “After college, I decided to volunteer. My parents really didn’t say anything then because I had my own life and my own apartment, but they tried talking me out of it again … but they were really happy.”