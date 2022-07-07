Patients avoiding care a concern for Montana Planned Parenthood, VP says

Planned Parenthood of Montana suspended medication abortions for some out-of-state patients to ensure they aren’t “intimidated to seek needed follow-up care when they return to their home state,” the organization’s vice president, Laura Terrill, said in an email to the Star-Tribune.

Following the U.S. Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade, Planned Parenthood of Montana CEO Martha Fuller announced in an internal email last week that Montana’s branch of the organization would stop offering medication abortions for patients from states with current abortion bans.

Right now, that includes patients from South Dakota, Arkansas, Missouri and Oklahoma. Patients from Texas and Ohio who have been pregnant for more than six weeks will also be unable to get medication abortions with Planned Parenthood of Montana, according to the email.

Abortion is expected to become illegal in Wyoming soon. Lawmakers passed a trigger ban that’s anticipated to go into effect following Roe’s reversal.

Planned Parenthood of Montana is still offering surgical abortions for all patients, the email said. Terrill did not provide further comment on why such follow-up appointments are a concern for medication abortions but not surgical abortions.

About 75% of abortion patients at Planned Parenthood of Montana clinics opt for medication abortions, according to the Montana State News Bureau.

Medication abortions involve taking two different drugs a day to two days apart. The first drug stops the pregnancy’s progression. The second drug induces contractions to expel the fetus.

There’s more flexibility around these abortions in terms of where the patient can take the medications. At the Women’s Health Center & Family Care Clinic in Jackson, the only clinic in Wyoming that provides abortion services, for example, patients take the first medication at the clinic and bring the second one home with them.

That could lead patients to seek an abortion in a state where the procedure is legal, then take the medications in a state where it isn’t legal. It’s not clear right now how such incidents might be prosecuted by states with abortion bans, if they even would be.

Surgical abortions, on the other hand, start and finish on-site.

Wyomingites make up a sizable chunk of abortion patients at Planned Parenthood clinics in Montana; Fuller previously told the Star-Tribune that about 8% of its abortion patients last year were from Wyoming.

With a trigger abortion ban set to take effect in the state, and many other neighboring states also restricting abortion access, Planned Parenthood of Montana’s restriction on medication abortions could impact Wyomingites.

“We are closely monitoring the legal and service landscapes in Montana and in nearby states and are committed to restarting medication abortion services for all out-of-state patients, if and when we are able to do so,” Terrill wrote in the email.

Terrill said that the decision to suspend medication abortions for some out-of-state patients is mean to “minimize potential risk for providers, health center staff, and patients in the face of a rapidly changing landscape.”

“Just like other abortion providers, we are being forced to make difficult operational decisions, due to the rapidly shifting landscape of abortion access in many states,” she wrote. “Let’s be clear: It is unconscionable that providers are being forced to deny patients care.”

In a call with the Star-Tribune, Terrill said Planned Parenthood of Montana clinics have received more requests for IUD implants — even among women whose IUDs aren’t set to expire for another couple years — since Roe’s reversal.

She also said more people have been asking about permanent forms of birth control, including men inquiring about vasectomies.