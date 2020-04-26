Patriots' Bill Belichick on Wyoming's LB draftees: 'A pretty good tandem'

Wilson is in position to contend for a spot in the Bengals’ linebacker rotation immediately. Cincinnati signed veteran free agent Josh Bynes earlier this offseason and drafted two more linebackers, Akeem Davis-Gaither and Markus Bailey, though Bailey is coming off a torn ACL last season at Purdue.

Wilson, a first-team all-Mountain West performer and Butkus Award finalist last season, finished fourth in school and MW history with 421 tackles, but it’s the Casper product’s speed and coverage ability at the second level of the defense that also have people around the league believing Wilson is a plug-and-play candidate.

“I think you’re going to look back five years from now, and we’re going to talk about this being one of the best picks in this year’s draft class,” draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah said during ESPN’s draft broadcast. “He’s just got phenomenal cover ability. His ability to be an athlete, move in space, match up, and range sideline to sideline. You just see all this high school athleticism.

“He’s quick to see it, sort it, and then he goes. There’s no hesitation to his game whatsoever. And when you’re in a division with (Baltimore Ravens quarterback) Lamar Jackson, you better be able to play sideline to sideline and make plays. That’s what Logan Wilson does.”