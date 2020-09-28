Pedestrian, 75, dies after being struck by car in Powell

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A pedestrian died Wednesday after he was struck by a car in Powell.

Dennis Brophy, 75, was hit by a Toyota Camry that was attempting to turn right onto Coulter Avenue from a tire businesses. The Camry's driver failed to see him walking on the sidewalk in front of the vehicle, the Wyoming Highway Patrol reported.

After the collision, another car started to honk its horn at the Camry. The Camry's driver got out of the vehicle and looked around, but failed to see Brophy trapped underneath the car, the highway patrol reported. The Camry's driver then got back into the car, which drive off again before stopping a short distance later.

The highway patrol says it's investigating driver inattention as a possible contributing factor to the crash.

