 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pedestrian dies after being struck by pickup on Wind River Reservation
View Comments

Pedestrian dies after being struck by pickup on Wind River Reservation

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Police line

A Wyoming woman died Sunday after she was struck by a pickup while trying to cross a road on the Wind River Reservation. 

Melissa Brown, 46, was one of three pedestrians who were walking across Seventeen Mile Road between Ethete and Riverton on Sunday evening, according to a Wyoming Highway Patrol report. 

A pickup traveling west on the road avoided two of the pedestrians but struck Brown, the highway patrol reported. 

The road was dry at the time and conditions were clear. The highway patrol did not list possible contributing factors in its report.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: A message about local journalism from State Journal Executive Editor Jason Adrians

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News