Pedestrian dies after being struck by pickup on Wind River Reservation

A Wyoming woman died Sunday after she was struck by a pickup while trying to cross a road on the Wind River Reservation.

Melissa Brown, 46, was one of three pedestrians who were walking across Seventeen Mile Road between Ethete and Riverton on Sunday evening, according to a Wyoming Highway Patrol report.

A pickup traveling west on the road avoided two of the pedestrians but struck Brown, the highway patrol reported.

The road was dry at the time and conditions were clear. The highway patrol did not list possible contributing factors in its report.

