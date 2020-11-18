Pedestrian dies when struck by pickup in Fremont County

A Wyoming man died Saturday when he was struck by a pickup while walking in the road in Fremont County, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol.

The patrol identified the man as 35-year-old Anthony Harris.

A Ford F-150 truck was driving north on Ethete Road just outside of Ethete early Saturday when its driver encountered Harris in the pickup's lane of travel, the patrol reported. The Ford's driver, who was not identified in the report, could not avoid striking Harris.

The driver of the truck was not injured.

