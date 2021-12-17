Pedestrian hit, killed by truck on I-90 near Sheridan

A commercial truck driver hit and killed a woman near Sheridan early Friday, Wyoming Highway Patrol said.

The woman, a pedestrian, was in the roadway near milepost 25 on Interstate 90. The Peterbilt driver was heading north around 12:25 a.m. on Friday, WHP said, and could not avoid the woman, the patrol said.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The truck driver, identified as 67-year-old Larry Dean from Arizona, was wearing a seat belt at the time and was not injured.

Highway Patrol said in a Friday release that an investigation into the crash, including why the woman was in the road, is ongoing. Her identity is not yet public, as her next of kin is being notified.

Follow city and crime reporter Ellen Gerst on Twitter at @ellengerst.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.