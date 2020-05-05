People of color, Native Americans in Wyoming disproportionately affected by coronavirus

“It’s just this generation-by-generation decline,” Ellis said. “... All (these structural issues) lend themselves to making COVID-19 more spreadable and more deadly, especially when you think about underlying health conditions that were preexisting.”

The disproportionate number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the Wind River Reservation is likely in part due to the higher rate of coronavirus testing available for tribal citizens, compared to other parts of the state. About 45 percent of non-Wyoming Public Health Laboratory tests conducted in Wyoming took place in Fremont County.

However, factors like housing shortages and the prevalence of multi-generational family homes, also likely place tribal citizens at a higher risk during the pandemic. The sharp uptick in confirmed COVID-19 cases the past two months on the reservation comes in spite of a concerted effort by the tribal nation to stop the spread; the reservation is the only place in Wyoming with a stay-at-home order.