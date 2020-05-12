People of interest in Carbon County shooting found in Utah

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

People of interest in a Carbon County shooting death have been found in Utah, authorities said Tuesday.

Those people, who were not immediately identified, are in law enforcement custody, the Carbon County Sheriff's Office said in a press release.

On Monday, authorities responded to a call about a suspicious vehicle on County Road 215 and found a dead man in the back seat. The man had suffered a fatal gunshot wound to the chest.

That same day, the sheriff's office said it was seeking a person of interest in the case. He was identified as Esteban Garza Calderon and was considered armed and dangerous.

The latest statement from the sheriff's office did not indicate whether Calderon was one of the people taken into custody in Utah.

