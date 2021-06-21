Permitting work for new wind project to begin

Permitting for connection lines will continue next year, with the goal of beginning construction in 2023 and starting operation by the end of 2024.

The project would require about 350 construction jobs and offer 20-30 full-time operational jobs. Marston said it would generate $190 million in state and local tax revenue during its lifetime.

The project calls for about 106 turbines that would be close to 600 feet tall, depending on the model that’s chosen.

The Rock Creek project would consist of two separate projects, Rock Creek I and Rock Creek II. They would be visibly contiguous, but one would connect to the Foote Creek Substation about five miles away while the other would connect to the Aeolus Substation via a 40-mile line.

Marston said the project would be located in an area with few residences and sit amid existing wind projects. The High Plains, McFadden Ridge and Foote Creek wind projects are located north and west of the area.

“We do recognize that wind turbines are going to be very visible. There’s no way around that,” Marston said. “We have selected a site that’s nestled within three existing wind projects.”

He said the view from neighboring highways wouldn’t be substantially different than it is already.