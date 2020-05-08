Petition collects 26,000 signatures protesting camping reservation requirement at state parks

Only Webb said it won’t be like it has been. The Moorcroft mother of three is used to packing up her kids and camping gear and heading to Keyhole State Park for weekends. Requiring an advance reservation will take away that freedom.

While campers could, theoretically, still drive to the campground, choose an empty site, then make the reservation over the phone or on the internet, it’s not always that simple, she said. The phone system is finicky, she said, and the online reservation system has glitches.

“We think it’s a complete overreach of power,” Webb said. “We should not have to reserve and ask for permission to go camping for the weekend.”

Fees, changes and reevaluations

Webb is not only concerned about being required to book a site online or over the phone, but that the service costs $7.75 for each reservation. That means even if a Wyoming resident paid $50 for an annual state parks camping permit, and $40 for an annual day use permit, the camper would need to pay an additional fee to the booking service, Reserve America.