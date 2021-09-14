Petitions for medical marijuana and decriminalization initiatives now circulating

“There are too many claims that it works for everything,” Cundy said. “If you want medical marijuana to be legal, then they have to find a way for it not to look like snake oil.”

There is still a lot of research to be done on the various short-term and long-term effects, benefits and deleterious effects of marijuana use. But Cundy said that is an argument for why it should be de-stigmatized and more widely accepted in order to advance that science.

“What I’m just tired of is, why are we so backwards from the way the rest of the country is working on this stuff?” Cundy asked. “We should at least be able to have medical marijuana.”

Then there is the economic potential to consider. Cundy said the stern social conservatism in Wyoming could be stunting its opportunities to bring in businesses and population, especially those who identify as fiscally conservative, but are socially more left-leaning.

“If you can diversify your economy with something like this, then why don’t you?” Cundy asked.

This time around, Latta said a wide swath of society has popped up and showed support for the proposed changes to marijuana law.