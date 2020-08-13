You have permission to edit this article.
Phoenix man killed in motorcycle crash
Phoenix man killed in motorcycle crash

  Updated
SUNDANCE (WNE) — A motorcycle crash near Sundance claimed the life of a 58-year-old motorcyclist on Aug. 6. The fatal crash took place near milepost 183 on I-90, west of Sundance.

Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were notified of a crash involving a motorcycle at 6:08 p.m. The 2016 Harley Davidson had been headed eastbound on the interstate and exited the right side of the roadway, colliding with a delineator post before overturning further off the road.

The driver has been identified as Aaron Hall of Phoenix, Arizona. According to Wyoming Highway Patrol, he was wearing a helmet and succumbed to his injuries at Sundance Memorial Hospital.

The incident is still being investigated for contributing factors.

According to Sheriff Jeff Hodge, between August 5 and 10, a total of four motorcycle accidents had taken place in Crook County.

