Photos, video show state Senate candidate close to Capitol during Jan. 6 insurrection

Newly released photos and video show a Natrona County state Senate candidate near the U.S. Capitol on the day of the Jan. 6 riot.

Photos and video from that day show Casper real estate investor Bob Ide on the west side of the Capitol in front of the platform for Joe Biden’s inauguration in the early and late afternoon of Jan. 6, 2021. It’s unclear when he ultimately left the Capitol grounds that day.

On Tuesday, a Twitter account with the handle “capitolhunters” posted photos and video of Wyoming GOP Chairman Frank Eathorne on the Capitol grounds. The posts questioned Eathorne’s past statements that he had only made a “brief stop in the vicinity of the Capitol.”

Standing beside him in several of those photos and videos is Ide, who is running for Senate District 29.

Jon Lewis, a research fellow at George Washington University, said that Ide’s location in a number of the photos and videos is “one thousand percent” in what was a restricted area around the Capitol that day.

Around 4 p.m. Eastern Time on the day of the riot, Bob Ide’s wife, Cathy Ide, sent a text message obtained by the Star-Tribune that indicated he was at the Capitol that day.

“Just got off the phone with bob. He is on the first level of the scaffolding at Capitol on the mall side of the building. He is safe,” she wrote.

Approached last week at a candidate forum, Ide declined to comment when asked about his presence at the Capitol on Jan. 6. He did not respond and walked away when asked if he made it onto the scaffolding.

Thousands of Trump supporters were on the restricted grounds of the Capitol on the day of the riot, but only a handful of rioters have been charged with misdemeanors for being in that area.

The focus of most investigations have been those who were inside the Capitol or who assaulted law enforcement. There is no evidence Ide did either.

Ide is challenging Sen. Drew Perkins, R-Casper, for the Senate District 29 seat. He ran against Perkins, an attorney who has been in the Legislature since 2007, eight years ago and lost by a mere 39 votes or 1.4%.

“Voters can make up their own minds about it,” Perkins said in a text message when asked for comment on this story.

In the 2014 race, Ide led the spenders across all the Senate and House races at $22,790. Perkins had the fifth-highest expenditures among Senate candidates with $12,270.

Since he first ran in 2014, one of Ide’s main campaign platforms is the belief that Wyoming should reclaim all of the federally owned land inside its borders. Nearly half of the land in Wyoming is owned by the federal government, which is one of the highest proportions in the nation.

“We own those lands, we just need to stand up and fight for them,” he said at the candidate forum Thursday.

Ide worked a stint as a ranch hand early in his time in the state and graduated from the University of Wyoming. In 1986, he founded an oil and gas lease brokerage and commercial real estate firm in Casper.

