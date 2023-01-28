Pileup involving dozens of semis, cars shuts down Interstate 80

A massive pileup involving dozens of semi-trucks and cars closed Interstate 80 in both directions on Saturday, authorities said.
The Wyoming Highway Patrol said it had responded early Saturday afternoon to a "large crash scene" at mile marker 266 on Interstate 80.
"At this time it is believed that I-80 will be closed both east and west for an extended period of time," the agency wrote.
Wyoming Department of Transportation
A post from the Albany County Sheriff's Office said more than 50 vehicles were involved in the wreck, which occurred as a winter storm brought snow and high winds to Wyoming.
"Today is an all hands on deck situation," the post stated. "F
There was no immediate word on injuries tied to the crash.
Wyoming Highway Patrol
Photos posted on social media showed semi-trucks splayed out along the highway and shoulder. A long line of idling trucks snaked off into the distance.
The Wyoming Department of Transportation asked the public to give emergency responders room as they worked the crash.
The 15 states with the most snow-related driving fatalities
States with the most driving fatalities related to snow & ice
While winter road conditions are only responsible for 2.6 percent of road fatalities nationally, there is significant variation at the state level. To find which states have the most snow-related driving fatalities, researchers at
CoPilot analyzed data from the NHTSA’s for the period of 2014 to 2018. They calculated the percentage of all vehicle occupant fatalities that occurred on roads with snow or ice at the time of the crash. Fatality Analysis Reporting System (FARS)
Here are the states with the most snow-related driving fatalities.
15. Colorado
Share of all driving fatalities related to snow/ice: 5.3%
Alamy Stock Photo
14. Oregon
Share of all driving fatalities related to snow/ice: 5.3%
Alamy Stock Photo
13. New Hampshire
Share of all driving fatalities related to snow/ice: 6.4%
Alamy Stock Photo
12. Nebraska
Share of all driving fatalities related to snow/ice: 7.3%
Alamy Stock Photo
11. Iowa
Share of all driving fatalities related to snow/ice: 7.3%
Alamy Stock Photo
10. Montana
Share of all driving fatalities related to snow/ice: 7.9%
Alamy Stock Photo
9. Wisconsin
Share of all driving fatalities related to snow/ice: 8.5%
Alamy Stock Photo
8. Michigan
Share of all driving fatalities related to snow/ice: 9.5%
Alamy Stock Photo
7. South Dakota
Share of all driving fatalities related to snow/ice: 9.7%
Alamy Stock Photo
6. Maine
Share of all driving fatalities related to snow/ice: 9.8%
Alamy Stock Photo
5. Vermont
Share of all driving fatalities related to snow/ice: 9.8%
Alamy Stock Photo
4. Minnesota
Share of all driving fatalities related to snow/ice: 11.9%
Alamy Stock Photo
3. Wyoming
Share of all driving fatalities related to snow/ice: 12.0%
Alamy Stock Photo
2. North Dakota
Share of all driving fatalities related to snow/ice: 12.5%
Alamy Stock Photo
1. Alaska
Share of all driving fatalities related to snow/ice: 22.8%
Alamy Stock Photo
15 states with the most snow-related auto fatalities
