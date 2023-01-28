Pileup involving dozens of semis, cars shuts down Interstate 80

A massive pileup involving dozens of semi-trucks and cars closed Interstate 80 in both directions on Saturday, authorities said.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol said it had responded early Saturday afternoon to a "large crash scene" at mile marker 266 on Interstate 80.

"At this time it is believed that I-80 will be closed both east and west for an extended period of time," the agency wrote.

A post from the Albany County Sheriff's Office said more than 50 vehicles were involved in the wreck, which occurred as a winter storm brought snow and high winds to Wyoming.

"Today is an all hands on deck situation," the post stated. "First responders from all agencies have been working diligently and tirelessly during this blast from mother nature. It is not safe out there folks and it's probably best to stay indoors. Please send positive thoughts to all the first responders out there in the cold as this storm is supposed to progress throughout the weekend."

There was no immediate word on injuries tied to the crash.

Photos posted on social media showed semi-trucks splayed out along the highway and shoulder. A long line of idling trucks snaked off into the distance.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation asked the public to give emergency responders room as they worked the crash.

