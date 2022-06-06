 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pilot in fatal Cheyenne crash reported engine failure and fire, NTSB report says

  Updated
Plane crash

Crews fight a fire that ignited when a plane crashed into a Cheyenne storage facility on May 30. 

 Cheyenne Police Department

The pilot killed in a May 30 plane crash in Cheyenne reported an engine failure shortly after takeoff and later said his aircraft was on fire, a preliminary report issued by the National Transportation Safety Board states.

The pilot first reported trouble when he was about four miles south of Cheyenne Regional Airport. He told air traffic control he was was unable to land at the airport and would try to land in a field.

According to the report, he also told air traffic control that he was "on fire" and asked for fire rescue to be sent to the scene.

Preliminary NTSB crash report

The plane, a four-seat Express 2000RG turbo-prop, crashed into a Cheyenne storage facility. The wreckage came to rest about 15 feet into a storage locker. 

The crash ignited a fire that consumed much of the wreckage. It took about a half hour for fire crews to contain the blaze.

No one on the ground was injured. The pilot was the only person on board the aircraft.

The single-engine plane belonged to a Cheyenne-based flight training company, according to a Federal Aviation Administration registry.

The crash occurred at 7:48 a.m., about four minutes after it had departed the Cheyenne airport. The pilot was planning to fly to Texas, according to the NTSB report. 

The preliminary report did not list a cause of the engine failure and subsequent crash. 

