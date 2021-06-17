 Skip to main content
Pine Haven Fire mostly contained after one home destroyed
breaking top story

Pine Haven Fire mostly contained after one home destroyed

  Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Pine Haven Fire

Crews work the Pine Haven Fire, which destroyed one home, two campers and an outbuilding. 

 Courtesy

A wildfire has destroyed one home, an outbuilding and two campers on the edge of a small town in northeastern Wyoming, authorities said Thursday. 

The fire burning near Pine Haven is now 85% contained after charring 103 acres. No injuries were reported.

Mop up operations have started on the Pine Haven Fire, and crews have built a line completely around the blaze, according to an update released Thursday by authorities in the area.

Evacuation orders for people living in the northwest section of Pine Haven have been lifted, and Highway 113 into the town has been opened. However, Wind Creek Campground at nearby Keyhole State Park will remain closed until further notice.

Vegetation was expected to continue burning inside the containment line on Thursday, with smoke continuing to be visible in the area. 

Several fire agencies from the area worked to contain the blaze. They were assisted by a helicopter and a fixed-wing aircraft. The nearby Keyhole Reservoir provided an accessible supply of water, one fire official said.

The cause of the fire, which ignited Wednesday, remains under investigation.

Record-high temperatures have baked much of the state this week. That, combined with dry conditions and high winds, has sparked fires throughout Wyoming. 

Thursday's conditions were more favorable in the Pine Haven area, with temperatures in the upper 80s and winds at 10-15 mph. 

