Pinedale sees summer visitors from almost every state

PINEDALE (WNE) — The visitors center in Pinedale welcomed 4,600 tourists in June, up 24% from 2021, according to Sublette County Visitors Center’s director Peter Paulin.

He said people from 48 states, except for Maine and Delaware, stopped at the facility on Pine Street in June.

In July, Pinedale welcomed 4,100 visitors, down about 18% from last year, Paulin noted.

Travelers began to taper off in August with 2,789 visitors recorded, a decrease of 11% from Aug. 2021.

Still, three bus tours stopped off at the center, bringing an additional 150 people through the community.

The visitors center launched its direct referral program this summer, making more than 1,000 such recommendations in June.

Paulin said the top five referrals throughout the summer were almost consistently outdoor recreation, hiking, the Museum of the Mountain Man, local restaurants and retail. Paulin and the center’s two other employees made another 1,000 or so direct referrals in July and 826 in August.

He said he plans to continue growing the direct referrals program.

Looking toward the snowy season, Paulin is traveling to Denver to the Rocky Mountain Snowmobile Expo with representatives from the Town of Pinedale to promote winter recreation.