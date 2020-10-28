Pioneer tragedy ignites urban legend that survives 100-plus years

The next summer, in July 1911, Claussen came to Sheridan and asked for a crude box in which to bury his wife, claiming she had died of typhoid fever, which had been going around the Dayton community. The people of the town were surprised to hear the news, as no one was aware she had been sick and knew very little about the family in general. This and Claussen’s gruff demeanor incited gossip, and the county coroner paid a visit to the ranch on Wolf Creek to investigate.

The coroner discovered the remains had not been buried by the next day and were sitting out in the sweltering heat with blue bottle flies buzzing around. The corpse had not been thoughtfully positioned in the roughbox — the hair was unkempt, and the remains were dressed in a soiled nightgown with one arm not in the sleeve. A week later, the coroner returned with a legal team to conduct a formal inquiry concerning the circumstances of Else Claussen’s death.

By this time, the body had been buried in a shallow grave on the hilltop near where the infants were laid to rest. The body was disinterred, and an autopsy was performed with no clear determination as to the cause of death. Two physician/surgeons found no conclusive evidence of typhoid fever that day.