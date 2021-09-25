Plan would use poison to restore Yellowstone cutthroat trout

While Game and Fish has decades of wildlife statistics from the Cody region, Hochhalter said, it has only three biologists. “The folks who participated… represent centuries of knowledge,” he said. “They offered up projects that were not on our radar.”

There are many reasons for preserving Yellowstone cutthroat trout, including that they were considered for protection under the Endangered Species Act in the 1990s. Although the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service did not extend federal protection to the species, Yellowstone cutthroat remain troubled due to habitat degradation, hybridization and competition from non-native fish.

Beyond that, “Yellowstone cutthroat trout will eagerly come to the surface for a dry fly,” Hochhalter said. “It’s a pretty fun way to go about fishing.

“They are a beautiful fish; the coloration on them is exquisite,” he said, referring to a hue often called “buttery.” Too, they exist in a land populated by bighorn sheep, grizzly bears and other symbols of enduring nature.

People value excursions into the mountain landscape that sustains such wildlife, “knowing that the fish have been swimming in these streams for thousands of years,” he said.