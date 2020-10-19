Plane crashes at airport near Rock Springs

A single-engine plane crashed while attempting to take off Monday afternoon from Southwest Regional Airport near Rock Springs.

The lone person on board the plane received medical treatment on scene from Sweetwater Medics, the airport reported in a press release.

The crash happened at about 2:30 p.m. as the Belanca Decathlon was departing after refueling at the airport amid a cross-country flight. As it took off, it crashed and came to rest on the taxiway delta.

No airport operations were affected by the crash, and the airport itself remained open during the response, according to the release.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration.

