Plane that crashed along I-80 suffered power loss during flight, report says

Plane crash

A single-engine aircraft lies along Interstate 80 after it crashed on Oct. 14. The pilot, who was the only person on board, survived.

 Wyoming Highway Patrol, Courtesy

The pilot of a plane that crashed along Interstate 80 in October reported losing power while the aircraft climbed out of Laramie Regional Airport, according to a preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board.

Unable to fix the problem, the pilot determined that the highway east of Laramie was the safest place to land, the report states.

The plane, an amateur-built Quickie Q2, bounced after touching down, then traveled off the pavement before coming to rest in a nearby ditch.

The pilot escaped without injury from the Oct. 14 crash, the Wyoming Highway Patrol reported at the time. The woman flying the plane was the only person on board.

Troopers did not report any injuries to drivers on the highway.

The single-engine plane, which was manufactured in 1982, suffered substantial damage including a large crack in the fuselage, according to the NTSB report.

The pilot reported that a mechanical malfunction caused the partial power loss.

After the problem began, she verified that the fuel system, ignition and carb heat were functioning, but was unable to restore power, the report states.

The plane was traveling from British Columbia to Florida, the Wyoming Highway Patrol said at the time. Its planned next stop was Great Bend, Kansas.

The NTSB report was preliminary. A final version is expected later.

