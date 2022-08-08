 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Plane's altitude changed rapidly prior to fatal crash in Bighorns

Buffalo plane crash

A map charts the altitude changes of a plane that crashed last month in the Bighorn Mountains.

 NTSB

A small plane that crashed in the Bighorn Mountains last month, killing both people on board, rapidly changed altitude shortly before the accident, a preliminary report shows.

The investigation did not point to a cause for the July 14 crash, which killed the pilot and the plane's lone passenger. There were no known witnesses to the crash, which touched off a small wildfire on the Bighorn Forest northwest of Buffalo. 

Crews responding to the fire reports discovered the wreckage in a remote area of the forest. 

The plane had departed from Powell Municipal Airport. Surveillance data showed it flew southeast while climbing to 17,450 feet above sea level, according to a preliminary report released by the National Transportation Safety Board. It remained at that altitude for about 9 minutes, 17 seconds. 

At 12:31 p.m., the plan descended by about 2,000 feet in 12 seconds, the report states. It then climbed nearly 200 feet in two seconds before dropping about 1,000 feet in four seconds. 

The wreckage was found about a half mile from the last surveillance point. Most of the plane had been consumed by fire.

The crash killed Charles and Kelli Schell of Georgia, according to the Powell Tribune. A search team traveled to the site two days after the crash and transported the remains to Buffalo.

Editor

Joshua Wolfson joined the Star-Tribune in 2007, covering crime and health before taking over the arts section in 2013. He also served as managing editor before being named editor in June 2017. He lives in Casper with his wife and their two kids.

