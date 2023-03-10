Pronghorn antelope are dying in droves in western Wyoming. State officials know how — but they’re still trying to figure out why.
Initial lab results show the animals are succumbing to Mycoplasma bovis, a pneumonia-causing bacteria that’s common in cattle but rare in wildlife, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department said Wednesday. Where they picked it up is still a mystery.
This year’s long, hard winter likely left the herd, which is south of Pinedale, especially vulnerable to infection, said Hank Edwards, the agency’s wildlife disease specialist.
It’s harder to say “whether this disease is something they were carrying, and finally got stressed enough that the disease was able to take hold,” he said, “or whether this disease is new, and they just got it, and they’re unable to fight it off.”
An estimated 200 pronghorn have died so far, but the state can’t be sure of the toll until the snow melts, Edwards said.
Game and Fish documented similar pronghorn die-offs from the same pathogen near Gillette during the winters of 2019 and 2020.
About 60 died in 2019, followed by another 400 in 2020, Edwards said. Both outbreaks, like this year’s, started in mid-February. And both abated by early April.
“Once the weather improved, some of the snow melted, we stopped seeing all those death losses, and we’re hoping for the same thing here,” Edwards said.
State wildlife managers tried to identify the source of the Gillette outbreaks. Those efforts were unsuccessful — leaving the state just as in the dark about what could be happening outside Pinedale.
“When that outbreak happened in Gillette, it really caught us by surprise, particularly when it happened again the following year — but then it disappeared,” Edwards said. “Seeing this outbreak happen again, but on the opposite corner of the state, is really worrying.”
The return of Mycoplasma bovis has left experts asking hard-to-answer questions about how frequently it’ll emerge and whether it could pose a risk to pronghorn populations. (The disease is not believed to be a human health threat.)
“It’s been a couple of years since we’ve seen this outbreak happen,” Edwards said. “Is that going to be the norm? Is this going to disappear and never show up again?”
The Wyoming Livestock Board is actively looking into the issue and will have a response ready soon, said State Veterinarian Hallie Hasel.
In the meantime, Hasel asked that members of the public contact the Wyoming Livestock Board with specific concerns.
14 animals associated with the Cowboy State
Elk
One of the grandest symbols of Wyoming is its thriving elk population.
Tourists from all over the world trek to Wyoming to enjoy the hunting or just do some sightseeing.
The National Elk Refuge in Jackson Hole provides a safe haven for elk to roam with plentiful food and little risk of predators. In the spring, during Elk Fest, collectors are welcome to take part in picking up antlers shed by the animals.
Moose
For many hunters and wildlife enthusiasts who live in and travel to Wyoming, coming upon a moose in the wild is a treasured experience.
The largest species of the deer family, the moose's towering frame and impressive antlers cause traffic jams of curious onlookers across the state, from Jackson and the Yellowstone region to the Bighorns and down to the Snowy Range.
While herd populations in the western part of the state have been in decline, the moose remains a staple of the Wyoming wilderness.
Black bear
Black bears are one of Wyoming’s two native bear species, and unlike their name suggests, they’re not always black. Their colors range from blond to cinnamon to jet black, often leading people to confuse them with the much larger grizzly bear.
But unlike grizzly bears, black bears don’t have a hump on their backs, and their ears are more pointed. They also have straighter snouts, said Dan Thompson, a large-carnivore biologist for the Wyoming Game and Fish Department.
Black bears are clever. They will swing from rope to reach a bird feeder. And once they learn how to find food, they generally never forget.
Deer
Black-tailed or white, many deer call Wyoming home.
By far, the black-tailed mule deer is the state's largest population of deer by species and is a prime big-game animal for hunters. "Mulies" or "muleys," as they're known, are found in all corners of the state and are an important part of the ecosystem, including as prey for wolverines and mountain lions.
Researchers recently discovered that Wyoming is home to a 500-strong mule deer herd that migrates 150 miles from the Red Desert to the Hoback Basin. It's the longest mule deer migratory route ever recorded.
Pronghorn
Although pronghorn do not carry the label as the official state animal or have their own place on the state flag, they remain one of the most iconic animals in Wyoming.
Pronghorn are unique to North America and can run more than 50 mph. The pronghorn population severely declined in the early 1900s because of hunting and habitat loss as more pioneers marched west.
However, their numbers have greatly improved in the century since and pronghorn remain one of the most popular animals to hunt.
Jackalope
Roy Ball, a 16-year old trapper, wrote about a rabbit with horns in his journal in the early 1800s. More than a century later, a taxidermist put horns on a rabbit and called it a jackalope, a cross between a jackrabbit and an antelope.
The Wyoming Legislature nearly declared the jackalope Wyoming’s mythical creature in 2013.
Pete Davis, a cowboy poet from Riverton, said Ball may have actually seen a rabbit with horns. A rare disease causes rabbit skull bones to grow through their skin and turn black, giving a little bit of science to the legend.
Grizzly bears
Grizzly bears are a rare, exciting sight.
The hump on their shoulders, which is actually muscle mass, sets them apart from other species. They can be any color from light brown to black, and they weigh up to 800 pounds. Their claws are usually at least 2 inches long.
They live in northwest Wyoming and are listed as a threatened species.
Sage grouse
The greater sage grouse is an icon of the ever-changing Western landscape. The ground foraging bird is at risk in Wyoming as energy development spreads across its range.
Sage grouse do not fly long distances. They are a slow-moving bird whose main predators are often coyotes and eagles. To avoid their faster moving foes, the birds rely on open spaces away from tall structures in which they can avoid danger.
Pine beetle
An unassuming insect has gorged its way into the consciousness of Wyoming, decimating forests there and throughout the West.
The mountain pine beetle measures just 5 millimeters in length. But with drought and scorching summers punishing trees, conditions were ripe for beetle infestation.
In southeastern Wyoming and Colorado, the beetle has left behind stands of destroyed forest across an area of 4.5 million acres. The only silver lining is that the state has found commercial uses for the leftover timber.
Sheep Shearing
While not wild, sheep have been a part of the Wyoming landscape since the late 19th century. Sheep herds grew as eastern production decreased after the Civil War and producers found cheap input costs in the Cowboy State, according to State Historical Society.
Every year from January to late May, Wyoming sheep shearers travel the state to harvest the more than 10 pounds of wool grown by each sheep over the winter.
The work is physical and requires shearers to catch and hold the sheep precisely to avoiding cutting the sheep's skin and cut the wool in as few pieces as possible. The sharpness of the shears causes many a serious hand injury.
Trout
Wyoming is home to some of the best trout fishing in the world.
The most common types of trout found in Wyoming are rainbow, brown, brook, lake and cutthroat, all of which are freshwater fish and can be found in lakes and rivers throughout the state.
Brookies are considered the easiest to catch, with brown trout the most difficult. Rainbow trout, which get their name from their multicolored bellies, are generally regarded as the tastiest of the trout family and are a favorite of all types of anglers.
Wild horses
Wild horses are a symbol of the West, and it is no exception in Wyoming.
Descendants of the horses first brought to America by the Spanish, these mustangs roam throughout the state. Areas of interest for those seeking an up-close look at these majestic animals are just outside Lovell in the Pryor Mountains and near Rock Springs.
These horses are to be observed, not disturbed, though opportunities to hop on a saddle and trot around also abound with their non-wild relatives.
Black-footed ferrets
In September 1981, John Hogg’s dog, Shep, dragged a dead animal onto the porch at his ranch outside Meeteetse. He threw it on the trash pile, but his wife, Lucille, brought it to a local taxidermist.
It turned out be a black-footed ferret, a species formerly thought to be extinct. Wyoming has played an integral role in bringing the ferret back from the brink.
The first captive breeding operation was set up in Sybille Canyon, between Laramie and Wheatland, and in 1991, 49 ferrets were released into the Shirley Basin, south of Casper.
Today, about 250 ferrets exist in captivity, supplementing about 500 wild ferrets.
Bison
It's prominent on the Wyoming state flag. It can be seen and spoken to through the fence at the Sybille Wildlife Research Center on Highway 34. There is a herd between Wright and Gillette, and one in a front yard in Torrington.
It's the bison, revered by Native Americans and Wyomingites alike. The American bison (buffalo are found only in Africa and Asia) lives only in North America and sports a large shoulder hump and a massive head.
Although their long, rope-like tongues can be off-putting, if you talk to the ones at Sybille on a golden Wyoming fall morning, they'll growl softly in return.