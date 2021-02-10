Polar temperatures envelop Wyoming

Even if a state known for its cold winters, the temperatures in Wyoming right now are brutal.
Thermometers plunged below zero early Wednesday and even colder temperatures were forecast for the rest of the week. The National Weather Service forecasts lows in Casper of minus 9 on Thursday night, minus 15 on Friday night and minus 11 on Saturday.
Highs were expected to barely climb above zero.
The National Weather Service issued a wind chill advisory for much of the northeastern portion of the state, with wind chills dropping as low as 40 below zero at times.
Wind Chill Advisory and High Wind Warning. #newx #wywx pic.twitter.com/kmhSJiQwrl— NWS Cheyenne (@NWSCheyenne) February 10, 2021
Those conditions can cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes, the weather service warned. Cold air will be dangerous to young livestock and pets.
Meanwhile, a winter storm watch was issued for the western Wyoming, with 8 to 16 inches of snow possible. That could make travel difficult.
Heavy snow is possible across western Wyoming from Thursday afternoon through Friday night. Be sure to check the forecast if you plan on traveling. #wywx #wyoroad pic.twitter.com/hJ9145cYIe— NWS Riverton (@NWSRiverton) February 10, 2021
Warmer temperatures, at least by February standards, are expected by Monday.