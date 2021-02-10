Polar temperatures envelop Wyoming

Even if a state known for its cold winters, the temperatures in Wyoming right now are brutal.

Thermometers plunged below zero early Wednesday and even colder temperatures were forecast for the rest of the week. The National Weather Service forecasts lows in Casper of minus 9 on Thursday night, minus 15 on Friday night and minus 11 on Saturday.

Highs were expected to barely climb above zero.

The National Weather Service issued a wind chill advisory for much of the northeastern portion of the state, with wind chills dropping as low as 40 below zero at times.

Those conditions can cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes, the weather service warned. Cold air will be dangerous to young livestock and pets.

Meanwhile, a winter storm watch was issued for the western Wyoming, with 8 to 16 inches of snow possible. That could make travel difficult.

Warmer temperatures, at least by February standards, are expected by Monday.

