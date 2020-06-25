Police arrest 7, cite 5 during Laramie protest

Police arrested seven people during a protest Thursday in Laramie, hours after issuing a warning of possible citations if demonstrators walked in the streets.
Along with making seven arrests, police also issued five citations, according to Laramie police Lt. Gwen Smith. The majority were suspected of disorderly conduct relating to impeding traffic, she said.
The arrests were the first stemming from the protests in Laramie, which have held regularly in the town since early in June.
Protests against racism and police brutality have been held in many of Wyoming's cities and towns since the death last month of George Floyd, which was killed when a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes.
Laramie's has been home to more protests than most of Wyoming's towns. Demonstrators there are also speaking out about the death of Robbie Ramirez, who was shot and killed by Albany County Sheriff's Deputy Derek Colling in November 2018.
During some of the protests, demonstrators have walked down 3rd Street and laid down in the intersection of 3rd and Grand Avenue -- on some occasions for several minutes. They've also been harassed at times by pickups that have sprayed them with exhaust.
Early on Thursday afternoon, Laramie police announced they would cite demonstrators who "enter the roadway illegally, either to walk or to sit."
"The safety of those involved in the demonstrations as well as those in our community is of utmost importance and that safety is jeopardized when pedestrians enter one of the busiest roadways in Laramie," the department said in its statement.
Police also warned protesters in person ahead of Thursday's demonstration. Demonstrators pushed back by asking why police hadn't cited drivers who had purposely sprayed the protesters with exhaust.
After Thursday's arrests, an online fundraising drive began to collect bail money for people arrested or cited. As of 9:40 p.m., it had raised more than $3,000.
Photos: A day of protests in Casper
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!