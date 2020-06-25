Police arrest 7, cite 5 during Laramie protest

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Police arrested seven people during a protest Thursday in Laramie, hours after issuing a warning of possible citations if demonstrators walked in the streets.

Along with making seven arrests, police also issued five citations, according to Laramie police Lt. Gwen Smith. The majority were suspected of disorderly conduct relating to impeding traffic, she said.

The arrests were the first stemming from the protests in Laramie, which have held regularly in the town since early in June.

Protests against racism and police brutality have been held in many of Wyoming's cities and towns since the death last month of George Floyd, which was killed when a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes.

Laramie's has been home to more protests than most of Wyoming's towns. Demonstrators there are also speaking out about the death of Robbie Ramirez, who was shot and killed by Albany County Sheriff's Deputy Derek Colling in November 2018.